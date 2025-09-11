Revolutionizing Travel: India's Fast Track Immigration Program Expands

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the expansion of the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) to five additional airports, streamlining the immigration process for pre-verified Indian nationals and OCI card holders. Originally trialed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in July 2024, the program has quickly gained traction.

The FTI-TTP initiative, designed to simplify international mobility, now facilitates expedited, hassle-free immigration for over three lakh registrants. Participants benefit from faster e-gate access, mirroring the US Global Entry Program. Amit Shah emphasized the significant advantages for those traveling abroad.

Officials confirmed plans to implement FTI-TTP in 21 major airports across India. Participants must apply online, providing biometric and personal details for verification. The Bureau of Immigration will manage the trusted traveller list, ensuring genuine identity verification through advanced e-gate systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)