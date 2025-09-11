Left Menu

Revolutionizing Travel: India's Fast Track Immigration Program Expands

India's Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme, offering expedited immigration for pre-verified individuals, has expanded to five more airports. Launched initially at Delhi's airport, the program now benefits OCI card holders and Indian nationals, streamlining international travel with faster, secure e-gate check-ins at select airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:24 IST
Revolutionizing Travel: India's Fast Track Immigration Program Expands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the expansion of the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) to five additional airports, streamlining the immigration process for pre-verified Indian nationals and OCI card holders. Originally trialed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in July 2024, the program has quickly gained traction.

The FTI-TTP initiative, designed to simplify international mobility, now facilitates expedited, hassle-free immigration for over three lakh registrants. Participants benefit from faster e-gate access, mirroring the US Global Entry Program. Amit Shah emphasized the significant advantages for those traveling abroad.

Officials confirmed plans to implement FTI-TTP in 21 major airports across India. Participants must apply online, providing biometric and personal details for verification. The Bureau of Immigration will manage the trusted traveller list, ensuring genuine identity verification through advanced e-gate systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biocon Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility in New Jersey

Biocon Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility in New Jersey

 India
2
Delhi Police Dismantles Terror Module with Pakistani Connection

Delhi Police Dismantles Terror Module with Pakistani Connection

 India
3
Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

 Global
4
IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dynamics

IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dyna...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025