Rohan Marina One: Redefining Luxury Coastal Living with Arabian Sea Views

Rohan Corporation launches Rohan Marina One, offering uninterrupted Arabian Sea views at NITK Beach Road, Surathkal, Mangaluru. This project spans 8.2 acres with 433 luxury homes and exclusive amenities, designed for those seeking luxurious coastal living and smart investments. The development is a major step in Rohan Corporation's PAN India expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:43 IST
Dr Rohan Monteiro. Image Credit: ANI
Rohan Corporation, renowned for its 32-year legacy in the real estate sector, has announced the launch of Rohan Marina One. This unique residential project promises uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea from every home, reimagining luxury coastal living on the coveted NITK Beach Road in Surathkal, Mangaluru.

Occupying 8.2 acres, Rohan Marina One consists of 433 ultra-luxury homes spread across two impressive towers, known as The Retreat and The Resort. The project aims to set a new standard in coastal living, offering state-of-the-art amenities, serenity, and a promising investment opportunity for homebuyers nationwide.

With the strategic goal of expanding across India, Rohan Corporation is poised to replicate the success of this development in other top locations. The offerings at Rohan Marina One include breathtaking infinity-edge pools, a range of sports facilities, wellness zones, and dining experiences, all promising an unparalleled lifestyle experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

