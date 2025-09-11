IIFL Finance Partners with Leegality for Pioneering Data Protection Compliance

Mumbai, India: IIFL Finance, a prominent name in the Indian financial sector, is charting a new path in data protection by partnering with Consentin, a Digital Personal Data Protection compliance platform developed by Leegality. This collaboration is among the first large-scale implementations of such a platform within the Indian BFSI sector.

The initiative aims to position Consentin as the technological backbone for IIFL Finance's compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. The Act mandates businesses handling personal data in India to establish systems for data processing, consent, and governance. With this partnership, IIFL Finance integrates the entire spectrum of Consentin's capabilities, enhancing data privacy as a pivotal element of its customer relationship strategy.

Leegality CEO Shivam Singla emphasized that IIFL Finance's adoption of Consentin signifies a paradigm shift, with enterprises now increasingly integrating DPDP compliance as a foundational aspect of their digital operations. This strategic engagement highlights the growing importance of data privacy in building customer trust and transparency across all sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)