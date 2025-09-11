Left Menu

AI Boom Sparks Asian Stock Surge Amid Inflation Insights

Asian stocks surged on Thursday, driven by tech-related gains following positive inflation reports and Oracle's growth forecast linked to AI. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8%, fueled by SoftBank. Mixed performances marked other Asian markets, reflecting Wall Street's record streak amid interest rate and inflation expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:51 IST
AI Boom Sparks Asian Stock Surge Amid Inflation Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Asian shares experienced gains on Thursday, particularly in tech-related stocks, following Wall Street's record-setting performance buoyed by promising inflation data and Oracle's optimistic growth projections due to the AI boom.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced by 0.8%, with SoftBank Group's shares rising nearly 10% for the second consecutive day. Japan reported a 2.7% year-over-year increase in producer prices for August, aligning with market predictions. This rise was driven by higher costs in food, transport equipment, and machinery.

In China, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong dropped 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.1%. Semiconductor stocks performed strongly, with Cambricon Technologies, often compared to Nvidia in China, soaring over 10%. Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 decreased 0.4%, reflecting mixed regional outcomes following Wall Street's robust tech stock-led momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biocon Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility in New Jersey

Biocon Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility in New Jersey

 India
2
Delhi Police Dismantles Terror Module with Pakistani Connection

Delhi Police Dismantles Terror Module with Pakistani Connection

 India
3
Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

 Global
4
IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dynamics

IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dyna...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025