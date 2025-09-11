Intense Tokyo Storm Disrupts City Life and Travel

Severe storms hit Tokyo on Thursday, leading to flooding on streets and causing major disruptions in rail and air travel.

The Japan Meteorological Association reported an intense downpour, with twelve centimeters of rain falling in just one hour in the capital city.

Lightning shut down air traffic control and other operations at Haneda Airport, grounding flights. Rail services, including the renowned bullet train, were also suspended across the region.

Throughout Tokyo, the storm caused extensive flooding, and social media buzzed with reports of hailstorms. Tokyo Electric Power Company reported that more than 7,000 homes experienced power outages.

Authorities issued warnings of potential thunderstorms throughout the night, advising residents to stay indoors, minimize travel, and stay updated with the latest weather forecasts.