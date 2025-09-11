Left Menu

Intense Tokyo Storm Disrupts City Life and Travel

Heavy rainfall in Tokyo caused significant disruptions, including halted rail and air traffic. The Japan Meteorological Association reported that twelve centimeters of rain fell in an hour. With over 7,000 homes without power, authorities advised citizens to remain indoors as more storms were forecast overnight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:02 IST
Intense Tokyo Storm Disrupts City Life and Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Severe storms hit Tokyo on Thursday, leading to flooding on streets and causing major disruptions in rail and air travel.

The Japan Meteorological Association reported an intense downpour, with twelve centimeters of rain falling in just one hour in the capital city.

Lightning shut down air traffic control and other operations at Haneda Airport, grounding flights. Rail services, including the renowned bullet train, were also suspended across the region.

Throughout Tokyo, the storm caused extensive flooding, and social media buzzed with reports of hailstorms. Tokyo Electric Power Company reported that more than 7,000 homes experienced power outages.

Authorities issued warnings of potential thunderstorms throughout the night, advising residents to stay indoors, minimize travel, and stay updated with the latest weather forecasts.

TRENDING

1
Chinese dissidents launch cross-country caravan to expose CCP's global repression

Chinese dissidents launch cross-country caravan to expose CCP's global rep...

 United States
2
Raheja Universal Shines at 2025 CWAB Awards

Raheja Universal Shines at 2025 CWAB Awards

 India
3
GST Overhaul Boosts Housing and Handicraft Sectors

GST Overhaul Boosts Housing and Handicraft Sectors

 India
4
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash Sparks Political Outcry

India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash Sparks Political Outcry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025