Kalpataru Projects Secures Rs 2,720 Crore in Infrastructure Orders

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) has secured Rs 2,720 crore in orders within civil infrastructure. The company, along with its subsidiaries, has obtained these through the Indian and overseas markets. Key orders came from the buildings and factories sector domestically and power transmission internationally, enhancing their order book.

Updated: 11-09-2025 14:13 IST
Kalpataru Projects Secures Rs 2,720 Crore in Infrastructure Orders
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL), a key player in the civil infrastructure sector, has announced significant new orders amounting to Rs 2,720 crore.

The orders were secured by the company and its international subsidiaries, spanning both Indian and global markets. Within India, KPIL received projects specifically for the buildings and factories sector. In the power transmission and distribution sector, the company acquired projects in both domestic and international arenas.

Manish Mohnot, CEO of KPIL, expressed enthusiasm over the repeat orders from private real estate developers, asserting that these will enhance their order book. This surge brings their order intake for FY26 to Rs 12,620 crore, which is projected to robustly support their future growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

