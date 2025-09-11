Left Menu

Maharashtra: India's Prime Investment Destination

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the state's robust industrial ecosystem at the India-Australia Forum's Global Leader Meet. He invited Australian investors to explore opportunities in sectors like solar energy and infrastructure. The government is implementing new policies and projects like Maitri Portal to enhance investment appeal.

Updated: 11-09-2025 14:32 IST
Maharashtra is shaping up as the most attractive investment destination in India, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced during the India-Australia Forum's Global Leader Meet.

He encouraged Australian industries to consider investment opportunities in wastewater management, solar energy, and infrastructure, citing Maharashtra's strong economic framework and favorable industrial policies.

Fadnavis also introduced the 'Maitri Portal', a one-stop platform for quick investment clearances, ensuring a streamlined experience for businesses. New developments such as Vadhavan port expansion and Pune airport aim to boost Maharashtra's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

