Left Menu

SpiceJet Incident: Precautionary Return After Suspected Tailpipe Fire

A SpiceJet plane bound for Kathmandu had to return to the bay at Delhi airport due to a suspected tailpipe fire. After comprehensive checks, no abnormalities were found, and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. The morning flight was delayed for over four hours as a safety precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:35 IST
SpiceJet Incident: Precautionary Return After Suspected Tailpipe Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A SpiceJet aircraft headed to Kathmandu was compelled to return to the bay at Delhi airport due to concerns of a suspected tailpipe fire on Thursday.

Following detailed engineering checks, no abnormalities were detected in the Boeing 737-8 aircraft, allowing it to resume operations shortly after.

While the incident delayed the flight by over four hours, SpiceJet emphasized that the precautionary return was chosen despite no cockpit warnings, ensuring passenger safety remains the airline's priority.

TRENDING

1
Poland's Military Modernisation Amid Tensions with Russia

Poland's Military Modernisation Amid Tensions with Russia

 Poland
2
India's Tier-2 Cities: The Future Pillars of Semiconductor Growth

India's Tier-2 Cities: The Future Pillars of Semiconductor Growth

 India
3
The Failed Assassination: Ryan Routh's Trial Begins

The Failed Assassination: Ryan Routh's Trial Begins

 Global
4
Kashmir's Apple Crisis: Nature Wrecks Havoc on Harvest Season

Kashmir's Apple Crisis: Nature Wrecks Havoc on Harvest Season

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025