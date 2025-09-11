SpiceJet Incident: Precautionary Return After Suspected Tailpipe Fire

A SpiceJet aircraft headed to Kathmandu was compelled to return to the bay at Delhi airport due to concerns of a suspected tailpipe fire on Thursday.

Following detailed engineering checks, no abnormalities were detected in the Boeing 737-8 aircraft, allowing it to resume operations shortly after.

While the incident delayed the flight by over four hours, SpiceJet emphasized that the precautionary return was chosen despite no cockpit warnings, ensuring passenger safety remains the airline's priority.