India on Track to Meet Fiscal Deficit Target Amid GST Challenges
India is expected to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP by FY26 despite anticipated revenue losses from GST 2.0 implementation. Higher RBI dividend transfers and better indirect tax collections are projected to cushion the shortfall, while the government remains focused on expenditure management.
- Country:
- India
India is poised to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP in the fiscal year 2026, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings. Despite potential revenue losses stemming from the introduction of GST 2.0, the government's dedication to fiscal consolidation appears attainable.
The report highlights that the rationalization of GST could result in a revenue deficit of approximately 0.1% of GDP for the current fiscal year. This shortfall is expected to be mitigated by increased dividend transfers from the Reserve Bank of India, offering much-needed support as tax revenue faces pressure.
Indirect tax revenues, particularly from GST and excise duties, have shown resilience, helping offset weaker direct tax performances. Although the fiscal challenges are significant, CareEdge remains optimistic that the government's commitment to expenditure management will ensure that the fiscal deficit remains within budgeted limits.
ALSO READ
Lyno AI: The New Era of Crypto Arbitrage
Lyno AI: Redefining Arbitrage Trading with Cutting-Edge AI
Pig Heads Placed Outside Paris Mosques: A Disturbing Act of Provocation
England Dominates Serbia: A Stride Closer to World Cup Qualification
Delhi Court Upholds 20-Year Sentence in Disturbing Intra-Familial Abuse Case