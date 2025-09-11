India on Track to Meet Fiscal Deficit Target Amid GST Challenges

India is poised to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP in the fiscal year 2026, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings. Despite potential revenue losses stemming from the introduction of GST 2.0, the government's dedication to fiscal consolidation appears attainable.

The report highlights that the rationalization of GST could result in a revenue deficit of approximately 0.1% of GDP for the current fiscal year. This shortfall is expected to be mitigated by increased dividend transfers from the Reserve Bank of India, offering much-needed support as tax revenue faces pressure.

Indirect tax revenues, particularly from GST and excise duties, have shown resilience, helping offset weaker direct tax performances. Although the fiscal challenges are significant, CareEdge remains optimistic that the government's commitment to expenditure management will ensure that the fiscal deficit remains within budgeted limits.