Indian Real Estate: A $80 Billion Foreign Investment Magnet

The Indian real estate sector has attracted nearly USD 80 billion in institutional investments over the last 15 years, with a significant portion, 57%, coming from foreign investors. The sector is projected to grow to USD 5-10 trillion by 2047, driven by both domestic and international interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, the Indian real estate sector has garnered institutional investments close to USD 80 billion over the past 15 years, according to a report by CREDAI and Colliers. Notably, 57% of these investments have come from foreign entities, underlining the global appeal of India's property market.

Released in a joint report titled 'Indian real estate: Fostering equity and fuelling economic growth', CREDAI and Colliers highlighted the burgeoning role of both foreign and domestic investors post-COVID. The report projects that the Indian real estate market could expand to USD 5-10 trillion by 2047.

Shekhar Patel, President of CREDAI, emphasized the transformative potential of the sector, pointing to its role in shaping India's urban future through climate-resilient cities and innovative housing solutions. City infrastructure, office space, and residential demands are all expected to significantly contribute to this growth trajectory.

