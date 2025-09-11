Driving Change: Toll Policy and Green Highways Boost India's Transport

In a significant move for highway travel, the road transport ministry is developing a new toll policy aimed at providing state and private bus operators with benefits when using national highways, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The ministry has also launched an annual pass linked to FASTag technology, which is meant for non-commercial vehicles and priced at Rs 3,000. This initiative, effective from August 15, promises hassle-free travel across highways for up to 200 trips or an entire year.

Furthermore, Gadkari revealed plans for green transportation by introducing hydrogen-powered trucks along key national highway stretches, supported by hydrogen fueling stations established by India Oil and Reliance Petroleum. Companies like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Volvo are already onboard in manufacturing these eco-friendly vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)