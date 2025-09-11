Left Menu

NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

Insurance Surety Bonds for NHAI contracts have surpassed Rs 10,000 crore, with 1,600 issued as bid security and 207 as performance security, valued at Rs 10,369 crore till July 2025. Recognized by the Ministry of Finance, these bonds offer a cost-effective alternative to Bank Guarantees in India's growing infrastructure sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:48 IST
NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has seen Insurance Surety Bonds (ISB) for its contracts surpass the Rs 10,000 crore mark, according to an official statement Thursday. As of July 2025, 12 insurance companies have issued around 1,600 ISBs as 'bid security' and 207 ISBs as 'performance security', valued at about Rs 10,369 crore.

The Ministry of Finance in India has equated e-BGs and Insurance Surety Bonds with traditional Bank Guarantees for government procurements. This decision facilitates cost-effective measures, offering adequate security for NHAI projects.

Recognized as a viable alternative to Bank Guarantees, Insurance Surety Bonds are expected to ease financial constraints in the infrastructure sector, particularly as India is projected to become the world's third-largest construction market, with bank guarantee needs growing annually by 6 to 8%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Indigenous Struggle: A Decade of Unfulfilled Promises

Assam's Indigenous Struggle: A Decade of Unfulfilled Promises

 India
2
Fairtrade India Conference 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Trade

Fairtrade India Conference 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Trade

 India
3
Bombay High Court Scrutinizes Birth Certificate Controversy

Bombay High Court Scrutinizes Birth Certificate Controversy

 India
4
Tragedy in Kukatpally: Domestic Helpers Behind Heinous Murder

Tragedy in Kukatpally: Domestic Helpers Behind Heinous Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025