ANTA Group's Ambitious 1000-Store Expansion in Southeast Asia

Will Wang, Vice President of ANTA Group and President of ANTA Southeast Asia, unveiled the brand's ambitious goal to open 1000 stores in the region over the next three years at the Asia New Vision Forum in Singapore.

Regardless of its growth, ANTA plans to maintain a customer-focused approach by aligning with local markets. Their unique 'Brand+Retail' model fosters integration via international resources and digital enhancements to meet distinct local consumer needs.

As a strategic go-to-market blueprint, Southeast Asia plays a vital role in ANTA's global plans. Through local partnerships and smart distribution, ANTA is set to penetrate international markets such as South Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)