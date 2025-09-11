Left Menu

Ryanair's Uncertain Return: Gaza Conflict Impact

Ryanair may not resume its operations in Israel even after the Gaza conflict subsides, due to dissatisfaction with high charges and closures at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, according to CEO Michael O'Leary.

Updated: 11-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary announced a potential indefinite suspension of its services to Israel, citing frustrations with Israeli airport authorities.

O'Leary expressed concerns over the high fees imposed at Ben Gurion Airport when its low-cost terminal is closed for security reasons.

The airline earlier stated a possible return by October 25 but may reconsider if conditions do not improve.

