Airlock India: Revolutionizing Kitchenware with Women Empowerment

Airlock India is disrupting the kitchenware industry, empowering over 3,500 women entrepreneurs and deploying 50+ distributors in just six months. Spearheaded by visionary founder Mr. Archit Garg, the brand stands on a robust legacy with significant growth ambitions, aiming to invade 50,000 households by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:12 IST
Airlock India is fueling growth and women's empowerment hand-in-hand. Image Credit: ANI
Airlock India is making waves in the kitchenware market with a bold vision to empower women, rapidly establishing itself as a formidable competitor. Within just six months, the brand has engaged over 3,500 women entrepreneurs and onboarded more than 50 distributors nationwide.

Leading this transformative journey is Mr. Archit Garg, the founder of Airlock India, who is determined to build a ₹1,000 crore global kitchenware empire. Supported by Pearl Precision's decades-long manufacturing expertise, Airlock India enjoys access to seven state-of-the-art production facilities, positioning itself as a significant market player.

Airlock India leverages its unique model to uplift women by offering high-quality products and entrepreneurial career opportunities. With its aim to tap into the lucrative festive season and a goal of reaching 50,000 households by 2030, the brand is all set to redefine the kitchenware landscape in India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

