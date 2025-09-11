Left Menu

Telangana CM Advocates for High-Speed Rail Survey

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged railway officials to survey proposals for the Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed rail projects. At a meeting with South Central Railway, Reddy emphasized the need for rapid connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati, suggesting a bullet train and supporting pending railway projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:44 IST
Telangana CM Advocates for High-Speed Rail Survey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on railway officials to re-evaluate proposals for high-speed rail projects linking Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

During a session with Secunderabad's South Central Railway, the CM highlighted the strategic importance of these routes to boost connectivity with the Machilipatnam port and Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy emphasized the transformative potential of a Regional Ring Rail and Road system around Hyderabad, highlighting the state government's readiness to facilitate the swift execution of pending rail projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fed's Rate Moves: An Uncommon Path Amid Global Changes

Fed's Rate Moves: An Uncommon Path Amid Global Changes

 Global
2
Tragic Electrocution of Teen Raises Safety Concerns in Haldi

Tragic Electrocution of Teen Raises Safety Concerns in Haldi

 India
3
Manhunt for Assassin: The Charlie Kirk Shooting Case

Manhunt for Assassin: The Charlie Kirk Shooting Case

 United States
4
Belarus Releases Prisoners in Diplomatic Gesture to U.S.

Belarus Releases Prisoners in Diplomatic Gesture to U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025