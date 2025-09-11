Telangana CM Advocates for High-Speed Rail Survey

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on railway officials to re-evaluate proposals for high-speed rail projects linking Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

During a session with Secunderabad's South Central Railway, the CM highlighted the strategic importance of these routes to boost connectivity with the Machilipatnam port and Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy emphasized the transformative potential of a Regional Ring Rail and Road system around Hyderabad, highlighting the state government's readiness to facilitate the swift execution of pending rail projects.

