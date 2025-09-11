Indian Railways' Lifeline for Kashmir Apple Growers: Daily Parcel Train

The Indian Railways has come to the aid of apple growers in Kashmir by launching two parcel vans intended for the transport of fruits affected by the disrupted road networks in the Union Territory.

With the closure of the National Highway 44 due to floods, the agriculture sector in Kashmir has faced financial setbacks. The initiative, which saw the loading of parcel vans with 23 metric tonnes of apples each, aims to ensure the produce reaches the Delhi market efficiently.

Kashmir leaders including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have thanked the central administration and railway officials for their support, emphasizing the need for further logistical arrangements to match the scale of production.

