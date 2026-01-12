India and Germany Forge New Path in Logistics Cooperation
India and Germany have signed a bilateral agreement to enhance cooperation in postal, express, and logistics services focusing on cross-border e-commerce and time-definite deliveries. The collaboration aims to boost Indian export volumes, improve service quality, and integrate Indian businesses into global value chains.
- Country:
- India
In a move set to transform logistical ties, India and Germany have inked a significant bilateral pact aimed at enhancing postal, express, and logistics services. This partnership emphasizes cross-border e-commerce and time-sensitive deliveries, as announced by officials on Monday.
The agreement is expected to bolster export volumes and service quality, enabling Indian businesses to better participate in global value chains by improving access to international markets. It also seeks to reinforce India's logistics infrastructure.
During a key ceremony in Ahmedabad on January 12, 2026, attended by Germany's Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, two important instruments were exchanged, detailing joint international express products and expanding last-mile reach through cooperation between India Post and Deutsche Post–DHL Group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Dialogues: US-Mexico Tackling Drug Trafficking
Cross-Border Drone Tensions: North Korea Accuses South of Airspace Violation
Crackdown on Cross-Border Narco-Arms Syndicate Intensifies in Jammu
NCB busts cross-border drug racket near Indo-Myanmar border, seizes 7.3 Kg heroin; two held
Army's Bhairav battalions bridge infantry-Para SF Gap with regional troops, training for swift cross-border strikes