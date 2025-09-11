Immigration Raid Strains U.S.-South Korea Ties Amid Visa Dispute

An immigration raid targeting South Korean workers at a construction site in Georgia has strained diplomatic relations between the United States and South Korea. The raid, involving more than 300 South Korean workers, has raised questions over immigration practices and the potential impact on international investments.

U.S. President Donald Trump offered the detained workers the option to stay and train American employees, but only one accepted the offer. This incident has complicated ongoing trade discussions as Washington and Seoul near a new deal. South Korean officials are worried about the potential chilling effect on future South Korean investments in the U.S.

The situation has prompted both countries to consider new visa options for Korean workers. South Korean companies have struggled with current U.S. visa limitations, impacting their operations and personnel planning. The broader repercussions of the raid are still unfolding, as companies like LG Energy Solution prepare contingency plans and reconsider their staffing strategies in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)