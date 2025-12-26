UN Expert Warns of Grave Risks in Detention Conditions of Bushra Bibi Khan

A United Nations human rights expert has sounded the alarm over the detention conditions of Bushra Bibi Khan, wife of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, warning that her current circumstances may pose a serious risk to her physical and mental integrity. The call follows mounting reports describing severe mistreatment and unsafe living conditions inside Adiala Jail, where she is currently being held.

Alice Jill Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, urged Pakistani authorities to take immediate action to ensure Khan's health, dignity, and safety. “The State has an obligation to protect Mrs. Khan’s health and ensure conditions of detention compatible with human dignity,” Edwards said.

Reports of Overcrowded, Hazardous, and Degrading Conditions

According to information received by the UN, Bushra Bibi Khan is confined to a small, airless cell described as filthy, overheated, and infested with insects and rodents. Recurrent power outages reportedly plunge the cell into darkness, while water and food provided to her are said to be contaminated or unclean. Food allegedly contains excessive chili powder, rendering it inedible.

These harsh conditions have reportedly resulted in significant weight loss of around 15 kilograms, frequent infections, fainting spells, and untreated medical complications—including a tooth abscess and a stomach ulcer, potentially caused by contaminated food during an earlier detention period.

“Such conditions fall far below minimum international standards,” Edwards noted. “No detainee should be exposed to extreme heat, contaminated food or water, or conditions that aggravate existing medical conditions.”

The expert emphasized that Pakistan must consider detainees’ age, sex, and health status when determining appropriate detention arrangements.

Extended Isolation Raising Psychological Concerns

In addition to physical mistreatment, reports indicate that Khan has been subjected to near-total isolation, kept alone for more than 22 hours a day, sometimes for periods exceeding ten consecutive days. During such isolation, she reportedly receives no access to exercise, reading material, legal counsel, family visits, or her personal physicians.

Edwards stressed that isolation of this nature can inflict lasting psychological harm. “Prolonged isolation heightens psychological distress and impedes access to essential safeguards,” she said. “Coupled with untreated medical needs, it poses an acute risk.”

The Special Rapporteur insisted that authorities must ensure Khan has regular access to her lawyers, the possibility of family visits, and meaningful daily human contact.

Concerns Amid Broader Political Detentions

Bushra Bibi Khan, wife of Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister (2018–2022), has been detained amid ongoing political turmoil in the country. Imran Khan himself has been in jail since his arrest in August 2023, facing multiple legal challenges.

The UN expert has officially communicated her concerns to the Government of Pakistan and stated that she will continue to closely monitor developments.

The situation has revived international scrutiny over Pakistan’s detention practices, human rights obligations, and handling of politically sensitive cases.