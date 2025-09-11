Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Addresses Commuter Concerns Amid Operational Hurdles

Kolkata Metro urges passenger cooperation after frequent train disruptions on the Blue Line due to the closure of Kavi Subhash station. Of 272 services, 32 will run a shorter route between Dakshineswar and Tollygunge. Officials are reviewing operations and exploring improvements to restore full service.

  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Metro has called for cooperation from passengers as it grapples with service disruptions on the Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram Blue Line, a fallout from the closure of the Kavi Subhash station. The closure has led to operational constraints forcing short-termination of train services.

The Metro revealed that out of its 272 daily services, 32 are set to operate only as far as Tollygunge instead of the full stretch, impacting the connectivity between the northern and southern ends of the city. This measure is aimed at maintaining a consistent headway during peak and off-peak hours.

The statement followed increasing dissatisfaction from commuters facing unreliable services, particularly during rush hours, as well as growing complaints on social media. Railway Board's Hitendra Malhotra has been inspecting key stations to evaluate crowd management strategies tailored to escalating passenger flow and the festive rush.

(With inputs from agencies.)

