Deadly Drone Strike Disrupts New Year Celebrations in Kherson

A deadly drone strike has marred New Year celebrations in Ukraine's Kherson region, according to Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor. Saldo claims the attack, attributed to Ukrainian forces, killed at least 24 people and injured more than 50 others.

The incident reportedly occurred in the coastal village of Khorly, near the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula. During the celebrations, a missile struck a hotel and cafe where people had gathered to welcome the New Year.

As Saldo shared the details on Telegram, the claims remain unverified. Reuters and other independent news agencies are yet to confirm the attack, raising questions about the ongoing conflict and its repercussions in the region.

