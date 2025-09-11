Emergency Diversion: Southwest Jet Lands Safely
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 experienced engine failure shortly after taking off from Hollywood Burbank Airport, forcing it to divert to Los Angeles. Passengers will be rebooked on a different flight to Phoenix. The plane landed safely and without incident, and the FAA will conduct an investigation.
In a dramatic incident, a Southwest Airlines jet encountered engine failure soon after its departure from Hollywood Burbank Airport on Thursday, necessitating an unexpected diversion to Los Angeles.
The Boeing 737-700, initially bound for Phoenix, encountered issues shortly after takeoff but managed to land without incident at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Southwest Airlines has confirmed that passengers from Flight 1394 will be accommodated on a subsequent flight to Phoenix. Meanwhile, the FAA has announced an investigation into the cause of the engine failure.
