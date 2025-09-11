Emergency Diversion: Southwest Jet Lands Safely

In a dramatic incident, a Southwest Airlines jet encountered engine failure soon after its departure from Hollywood Burbank Airport on Thursday, necessitating an unexpected diversion to Los Angeles.

The Boeing 737-700, initially bound for Phoenix, encountered issues shortly after takeoff but managed to land without incident at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Southwest Airlines has confirmed that passengers from Flight 1394 will be accommodated on a subsequent flight to Phoenix. Meanwhile, the FAA has announced an investigation into the cause of the engine failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)