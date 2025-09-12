Left Menu

Inflation Pressure Heats Up Challenge for Fed as Rate Cut Looms

Inflation is rising due to increased gas, groceries, and airfare prices, while unemployment aid applications have surged. Despite high inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates. The labor market's weakening, combined with tariff-induced price hikes, poses complex challenges for policymakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:18 IST
Inflation continues its upward trend, driven by spikes in the cost of gas, groceries, and airfare, placing the Federal Reserve in a tight spot as it prepares for an anticipated rate cut. Concurrently, unemployment aid applications have surged, revealing a fragile labor market.

Consumer prices rose 2.9% in August compared to last year, according to the Labor Department. This figure surpasses the Fed's 2% target. Stubborn inflation, alongside a weakening job market, presents a conundrum requiring divergent responses from Fed policymakers. President Trump pressures the institution for rate cuts.

Despite signs of a weakening labor market, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicates readiness to lower rates. Wall Street anticipates further rate reductions. Economists note that current inflation may be temporary, driven by tariffs. Yet, spending by higher-income households could sustain inflation, challenging the Fed's strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

