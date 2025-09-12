Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Mixed Economic Signals and Fed Rate Speculations

The dollar weakened as U.S. jobless claims surged and inflation ticked up slightly. With Fed rate cuts anticipated, the dollar index faced its second weekly decline. Investors remain focused on interest rate adjustments as economic data presents a mixed picture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 07:07 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Mixed Economic Signals and Fed Rate Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar remained under pressure Friday, buffeted by unexpected economic signals that include a surge in U.S. jobless claims and a modest rise in inflation. These factors have kept investors closely watching potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in the coming weeks.

After snapping a two-day winning streak, the dollar index was last seen trading at 97.585 and is on course for its second consecutive weekly decline. This comes as the biggest weekly rise in new U.S. jobless claims in four years overshadowed inflation data from August, which showed a modest and expected increase in consumer prices.

With the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on the horizon, the mixed economic data could complicate policy deliberations, although investor focus remains predominantly on potential interest rate cuts. Market analysts suggest a shift in monetary policy seems imminent, but traders are tempering their expectations for more significant rate cuts following recent economic assessments.

TRENDING

1
Hyundai's Battery Plant Faces Delays Amid Immigration Raid

Hyundai's Battery Plant Faces Delays Amid Immigration Raid

 Global
2
Lockdown and Aerial Evacuation at Naval Academy Amid Threat Reports

Lockdown and Aerial Evacuation at Naval Academy Amid Threat Reports

 United States
3
False Alarm at Annapolis: Shooter Threat Deemed Nonexistent

False Alarm at Annapolis: Shooter Threat Deemed Nonexistent

 Global
4
False Alarm: No Shooter Threat Found at U.S. Naval Academy

False Alarm: No Shooter Threat Found at U.S. Naval Academy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025