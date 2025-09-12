Left Menu

Stuck in Neutral: Britain's Economy Sees Zero Growth

Britain's economy experienced no growth in July, following a 0.4% rise in June. The economy's first half performance in 2025 saw modest growth due to government spending and pre-tariff exports. As second-half slowdowns loom, Finance Minister Reeves hopes upcoming pro-growth measures will boost economic prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:48 IST
Stuck in Neutral: Britain's Economy Sees Zero Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's economy plateaued in July, showing zero growth according to official figures released on Friday, echoing economists' predictions. This stagnation followed a buoyant 0.4% rise in June. Year-on-year, July's GDP was up by 1.4%, identical to June's annual growth, albeit slightly below the 1.5% forecast by a Reuters poll.

The first half of 2025 saw an upswing for Britain, with economic growth measured at 0.7% and 0.3% in the year's first and second quarters respectively. This increase was driven by heightened government expenditure and exporters rushing shipments ahead of anticipated U.S. tariffs. However, predictions suggest a deceleration in the latter half due to tariff impacts and a weakening labor market.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, addressing concerns on Thursday, remarked that while the British economy isn't 'broken,' it feels 'stuck.' As the November 26 annual budget approaches, she remains hopeful that planned pro-growth initiatives will positively influence the Office for Budget Responsibility's economic outlook.

Despite ministerial optimism, some businesses remain cautious, delaying hiring and investment decisions amid uncertainty over forthcoming employment laws and potential further tax hikes targeting them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

 Global
2
Festive Cheer: GST Cuts to Boost Housing Market

Festive Cheer: GST Cuts to Boost Housing Market

 Singapore
3
Delhi HC receives bomb threat through e-mail, says sources; judges have risen for some time.

Delhi HC receives bomb threat through e-mail, says sources; judges have rise...

 India
4
Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025