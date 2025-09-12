Africa Climate Summit 2025 Calls for Action, Innovation, and Early Warning Systems

The Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), held from 8–10 September in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, concluded with a resounding call from African leaders and international partners to shift from promises to tangible action. The event, co-convened by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the African Union Commission, took place under the theme “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development.”

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which played an active role in the summit, echoed the call to position Africa not just as a victim of climate change but as a driver of global climate solutions.

Africa’s Strengths as a Climate Leader

In his keynote speech, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) urged the world to view Africa through a lens of opportunity rather than scarcity.

“Too often, Africa’s story at climate summits begins with what we lack—finance, technology, time. Let us begin instead with what we have,” he said.

He highlighted Africa’s youthful population, vast solar belt, rich ecosystems including forests and wetlands that act as carbon sinks, and expansive arable land. To harness these strengths, Abiy launched the idea of the African Climate Innovation Compact — a continent-wide partnership of universities, research bodies, startups, rural communities, and innovators.

The Compact aims to deliver 1,000 African climate solutions by 2030, spanning energy, agriculture, water, transport, and resilience. Structured on five pillars — innovation discovery, financing, knowledge development, policy enablement, and public engagement — it seeks to mobilize $50 billion annually through blended financing.

WMO Pushes for Data, Early Warnings, and AI in Forecasting

The WMO delegation, led by Secretary-General Celeste Saulo and Assistant Secretary-General Thomas Asare, emphasized that Africa’s climate resilience depends on stronger forecasting systems and better data-sharing.

“Only about 40% of Africans currently have access to Early Warning Systems — the lowest of any region. Yet early warnings yield a ten-to-one return on investment, saving lives and protecting livelihoods,” Saulo said.

She stressed the need for greater investment in observational networks to improve forecasting accuracy. Currently, Germany alone has more stations compliant with global standards than the entire African continent. To close these gaps, WMO and partners have launched the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF), which has already allocated over USD 60 million to 24 African countries. SOFF offers grants, long-term support, and is piloting a new SOFF Impact Bond to attract broader financing.

In parallel, the Global Basic Observing Network and the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems Initiative (CREWS) are supporting vulnerable countries by ensuring that warnings reach communities on the “last mile.”

Saulo also called for responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in climate forecasting. With many African countries facing limited computing power, AI can help them leapfrog traditional barriers and deploy more sophisticated forecasting models.

Financing Climate Resilience

Assistant Secretary-General Thomas Asare underscored the importance of integrating climate services into all major investments. “Every project in agriculture, water, energy, and infrastructure must include climate services and early warning components,” he said. “This ensures every climate dollar also buys protection and preparedness.”

Multilateral climate funds, philanthropic organizations, and development banks were urged to align financing with Africa’s priority needs.

Partnerships and Commitments

The WMO held bilateral meetings with governments, philanthropies, and private-sector partners. These included discussions with H.E. Muhammad B. S. Jallow, Vice President of The Gambia, who committed to advancing Early Warnings for All in his country. WMO also pledged support to rebuild Somalia’s meteorological services, which have been severely weakened by years of insecurity.

Celeste Saulo closed her remarks with an African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” She said this spirit of unity and cooperation must guide Africa and the international community as they translate pledges into action.

Looking Ahead

The Addis Ababa summit reinforced Africa’s role as a proactive contributor to global climate solutions. By harnessing innovation, boosting financing, and scaling early warning systems, African nations are determined to strengthen resilience while leading the way in green development.