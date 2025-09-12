Left Menu

Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

A contractor is facing legal action after three vehicles punctured on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway during maintenance work. The police have registered a case against Satyanarayan for neglecting safety measures. Issues included subpar barricades, faulty reflectors, and the use of misleading aluminium nozzles mistaken for nails.

Updated: 12-09-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:26 IST
A contractor is under scrutiny after three vehicles punctured on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra, prompting police action. The incident occurred during bridge reinforcement grouting work earlier this week.

Police reported that inadequate safety measures during grouting on Maliwada stretch led to the incident. Satyanarayan, the contractor, is charged under various sections for causing wrongful property damage and endangering safety, police notified.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation acknowledged safety lapses, revealing the temporary use of aluminium nozzles mistaken as nails. Viral videos highlighted these hazards, emphasizing urgent calls for stringent road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

