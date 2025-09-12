Patel Retail Secures Major Export Order Worth Rs 22 Crore

Patel Retail Ltd, a notable player in the export and food processing sector, announced another significant milestone on Friday. The company has clinched an export order valued at Rs 22 crore.

This new order boosts Patel Retail's cumulative export orders to Rs 50 crore, a testament to its robust global market presence, as disclosed in a recent exchange filing.

The orders, highlighting international demand, cover major regions including Europe, the UK, Canada, Australia, and more. Exceptional quality and customer retention are marked by repeat orders from loyal clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)