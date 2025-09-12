Left Menu

Patel Retail Secures Major Export Order Worth Rs 22 Crore

Patel Retail Ltd, a diversified export and food processing company, has secured an export order of Rs 22 crore, raising its total export order book to Rs 50 crore. The company's international presence is expanding, spanning Europe, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:01 IST
Patel Retail Ltd, a notable player in the export and food processing sector, announced another significant milestone on Friday. The company has clinched an export order valued at Rs 22 crore.

This new order boosts Patel Retail's cumulative export orders to Rs 50 crore, a testament to its robust global market presence, as disclosed in a recent exchange filing.

The orders, highlighting international demand, cover major regions including Europe, the UK, Canada, Australia, and more. Exceptional quality and customer retention are marked by repeat orders from loyal clientele.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

