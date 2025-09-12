Visa Clarity: South Korea's Quest to Safeguard Workers in the U.S.

Amid the unfolding controversy surrounding a recent immigration raid in the United States, South Korea has taken proactive measures to secure clear visa guidelines for its citizens working abroad. The government's top security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, stressed the importance of creating transparent visa protocols to ease concerns for Korean workers in the U.S.

The raid, which targeted a battery factory, resulted in the detention of hundreds of Korean workers, sending shockwaves through Seoul. As these individuals returned home, South Korea vowed to avoid similar scenes in the future, highlighting inconsistencies in the interpretation of the B-1 business visa by U.S. authorities.

While negotiations with U.S. officials were deemed positive, Wi acknowledged ongoing challenges due to the dynamic nature of the Trump administration. He stated that South Korea remains committed to formulating a new visa arrangement or quota for Korean professionals working in the United States.

