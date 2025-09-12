Visa Clarity: South Korea's Quest to Safeguard Workers in the U.S.
South Korea's top security adviser Wi Sung-lac emphasized the need for clear visa guidelines for Korean workers in the U.S., following an immigration raid at a battery factory. The government aims to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of its workers under current and future visa regulations.
Amid the unfolding controversy surrounding a recent immigration raid in the United States, South Korea has taken proactive measures to secure clear visa guidelines for its citizens working abroad. The government's top security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, stressed the importance of creating transparent visa protocols to ease concerns for Korean workers in the U.S.
The raid, which targeted a battery factory, resulted in the detention of hundreds of Korean workers, sending shockwaves through Seoul. As these individuals returned home, South Korea vowed to avoid similar scenes in the future, highlighting inconsistencies in the interpretation of the B-1 business visa by U.S. authorities.
While negotiations with U.S. officials were deemed positive, Wi acknowledged ongoing challenges due to the dynamic nature of the Trump administration. He stated that South Korea remains committed to formulating a new visa arrangement or quota for Korean professionals working in the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korean Workers Reunite After U.S. Immigration Raid Ordeal
Diplomatic Rescue: South Koreans Return After U.S. Immigration Raid
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: The U.S. Immigration Raid on South Korean Workers
South Koreans Return Home After U.S. Immigration Raid
Hyundai's Battery Plant Faces Delays Amid Immigration Raid