Left Menu

Visa Clarity: South Korea's Quest to Safeguard Workers in the U.S.

South Korea's top security adviser Wi Sung-lac emphasized the need for clear visa guidelines for Korean workers in the U.S., following an immigration raid at a battery factory. The government aims to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of its workers under current and future visa regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:07 IST
Visa Clarity: South Korea's Quest to Safeguard Workers in the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid the unfolding controversy surrounding a recent immigration raid in the United States, South Korea has taken proactive measures to secure clear visa guidelines for its citizens working abroad. The government's top security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, stressed the importance of creating transparent visa protocols to ease concerns for Korean workers in the U.S.

The raid, which targeted a battery factory, resulted in the detention of hundreds of Korean workers, sending shockwaves through Seoul. As these individuals returned home, South Korea vowed to avoid similar scenes in the future, highlighting inconsistencies in the interpretation of the B-1 business visa by U.S. authorities.

While negotiations with U.S. officials were deemed positive, Wi acknowledged ongoing challenges due to the dynamic nature of the Trump administration. He stated that South Korea remains committed to formulating a new visa arrangement or quota for Korean professionals working in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Production

India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Producti...

 India
2
C P Radhakrishnan Assumes Role as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair

C P Radhakrishnan Assumes Role as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair

 India
3
Beautification Battle: Shiv Sena Factions Face Off in Mumbai

Beautification Battle: Shiv Sena Factions Face Off in Mumbai

 India
4
Telecom Giants Tweak Entry-Level Plans, TRAI Sees No Urgent Need for Intervention

Telecom Giants Tweak Entry-Level Plans, TRAI Sees No Urgent Need for Interve...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025