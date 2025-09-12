Giorgio Armani's Legacy: A New Era for the Fashion Giant
Giorgio Armani’s will reveals surprising instructions for the future of his fashion empire. Heirs are advised to pursue a gradual sale or a public listing, with major luxury groups as potential buyers. This strategic shift highlights the brand's enduring allure and prepares it for a new chapter.
In a surprising twist for the iconic fashion empire, Giorgio Armani's will reveals that his heirs are instructed to either initiate a gradual sale of the company or seek a stock market listing. The late designer, who passed away on September 4, has long been known for staunchly maintaining control over his brand.
Armani's heirs are initially advised to sell a 15% stake within 18 months, and an additional 30% to 54.9% stake within five years. Notable luxury players like LVMH, L'Oreal, and EssilorLuxottica have been named as potential buyers, a move that underscores the strategic shift in preserving Armani's legacy.
Despite a global luxury slowdown, experts believe Armani's brand retains significant appeal. The will's revelation signals a potential race among major industry players to secure a stake in the esteemed fashion group, ushering it into a transformative phase.
