Giorgio Armani's Legacy: A New Era for the Fashion Giant

In a surprising twist for the iconic fashion empire, Giorgio Armani's will reveals that his heirs are instructed to either initiate a gradual sale of the company or seek a stock market listing. The late designer, who passed away on September 4, has long been known for staunchly maintaining control over his brand.

Armani's heirs are initially advised to sell a 15% stake within 18 months, and an additional 30% to 54.9% stake within five years. Notable luxury players like LVMH, L'Oreal, and EssilorLuxottica have been named as potential buyers, a move that underscores the strategic shift in preserving Armani's legacy.

Despite a global luxury slowdown, experts believe Armani's brand retains significant appeal. The will's revelation signals a potential race among major industry players to secure a stake in the esteemed fashion group, ushering it into a transformative phase.