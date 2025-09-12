Left Menu

Turmoil Strands Delhi-Kathmandu Bus - A Strong Symbol of Indo-Nepal Ties

A Delhi-Kathmandu bus operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has been stranded in Nepal amidst student protests against corruption, resulting in the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The protests, initiated due to a social media ban, prompted service suspension. Coordination is ongoing for the bus's safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi-Kathmandu bus operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has been stuck in Nepal due to ongoing political unrest. Student-led demonstrations initially sparked by a social media ban have evolved into broader protests against government corruption under Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who has since resigned.

Amidst the turmoil, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed the bus remains at a safe location. The Delhi government is actively coordinating with Indian and Nepalese embassies to secure the bus's safe return. Services on the Delhi-Kathmandu route have been suspended until normalcy returns.

The Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa is a vital link, reflecting the close ties between India and Nepal. Covering a distance of 1,167 kilometers, the service operates six days a week, providing a popular travel option, albeit now temporarily halted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

