GateWallah Celebrates Stellar GATE '25 Achievements

GateWallah by PhysicsWallah hosted its annual event, Nirman '25, in Noida, recognizing stellar student performances in GATE 2025 and SSC JE 2024 exams. The gathering celebrated top achievers, including Kailash Goyal, who earned AIR 1 in Instrumentation and AIR 2 in Electrical Engineering.

Keynote speeches included insights from Kailash Goyal, who recounted his challenging yet rewarding journey, highlighting the crucial support from GateWallah's structured preparation programs. With AIR 1, 15 students in the top 10, and 127 under AIR 100, GateWallah students marked an impressive presence in GATE 2025.

The event offered more than accolades, featuring career counseling, interactive sessions, and new Aerospace Engineering program launches. Sachin Jakhar from PW emphasized the role of perseverance, reaffirming the importance of structured guidance in achieving remarkable results on challenging exams like GATE.

