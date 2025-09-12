Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Historic Partnership to Elevate Service Standards

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has partnered with Alstom Transport India Limited to enhance the operational efficiency of the Red and Yellow Lines. The six-year contract aims to improve reliability through better onboard spares and fault analysis using advanced data logging.

Updated: 12-09-2025 18:40 IST
  India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to elevate its service standards for its Red and Yellow Lines through a newly signed agreement with Alstom Transport India Limited. The deal aims to ensure the reliability and performance of the city's oldest and busiest metro corridors.

The contract was formalized at Metro Bhawan with Manuj Singhal, DMRC's Director of Infrastructure, and Sachin Deora, Alstom's Director of Commercial, inking the agreement. DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar and senior officials from both organizations attended the ceremony, as per an official statement.

This six-year contract, with an optional two-year extension, prioritizes the availability of onboard spares for signalling systems and upgrading data logging capabilities to enable better fault analysis. Alstom is tasked with providing continuous technical support and conducting regular audits to enhance performance across DMRC's key metro lines.

