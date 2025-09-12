Left Menu

SpiceJet Q400's Wheel Mishap Sparks Emergency Landing in Mumbai

A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft, with 75 people on board, safely landed in Mumbai after a wheel fell off post-takeoff from Kandla. The incident, involving flight SG2906, prompted an emergency declaration but all passengers and crew were unscathed. Recent issues with SpiceJet flights raise safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:55 IST
SpiceJet Q400's Wheel Mishap Sparks Emergency Landing in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A SpiceJet Q400 plane experienced a frightening episode as a wheel fell off following takeoff from Kandla airport, compelling the aircraft to execute an emergency landing in Mumbai, according to official reports.

The plane, carrying 75 passengers, landed on Mumbai's Runway 27 at 3.51 pm, with no injuries reported, confirmed the Mumbai airport authority, MIAL. Airport operations faced temporary disruptions due to the incident.

Aviation officials mentioned the rear right wheel was missing post-takeoff, discovered by Kandla's Air Traffic Control, which notified the SpiceJet pilot. A full emergency was declared, but the plane landed safely thanks to its landing gear retracting correctly. SpiceJet's recent technical troubles, including a prior mid-flight window frame issue in July, highlight ongoing safety challenges for the airline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Juvenile Heist in Karol Bagh: Teen's Crime Fueled by Addiction

Juvenile Heist in Karol Bagh: Teen's Crime Fueled by Addiction

 India
2
Angela Carini: Fighting Internet Abuse After Olympic Setback

Angela Carini: Fighting Internet Abuse After Olympic Setback

 Italy
3
Sushila Karki: The Beacon of Hope in Nepal's Political Crisis

Sushila Karki: The Beacon of Hope in Nepal's Political Crisis

 Global
4
Central Zone Powers Ahead in Duleep Trophy Final Against South Zone

Central Zone Powers Ahead in Duleep Trophy Final Against South Zone

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025