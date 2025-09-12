SpiceJet Q400's Wheel Mishap Sparks Emergency Landing in Mumbai
A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft, with 75 people on board, safely landed in Mumbai after a wheel fell off post-takeoff from Kandla. The incident, involving flight SG2906, prompted an emergency declaration but all passengers and crew were unscathed. Recent issues with SpiceJet flights raise safety concerns.
A SpiceJet Q400 plane experienced a frightening episode as a wheel fell off following takeoff from Kandla airport, compelling the aircraft to execute an emergency landing in Mumbai, according to official reports.
The plane, carrying 75 passengers, landed on Mumbai's Runway 27 at 3.51 pm, with no injuries reported, confirmed the Mumbai airport authority, MIAL. Airport operations faced temporary disruptions due to the incident.
Aviation officials mentioned the rear right wheel was missing post-takeoff, discovered by Kandla's Air Traffic Control, which notified the SpiceJet pilot. A full emergency was declared, but the plane landed safely thanks to its landing gear retracting correctly. SpiceJet's recent technical troubles, including a prior mid-flight window frame issue in July, highlight ongoing safety challenges for the airline.
