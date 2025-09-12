Left Menu

Coca-Cola Invests $1.65m to Restore Key Watersheds, Boost Water Security in Kenya

The project is part of Coca-Cola’s Africa Water Stewardship Initiative, a multi-country programme that seeks to address water stress and protect local ecosystems.

Updated: 12-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:10 IST
Beyond tree planting, the project will invest in sustainable land management practices, including the transformation of degraded farmlands and rangelands. Image Credit: ANI
Kenya is set to benefit from a USD 1.65 million investment by the Coca-Cola system to restore critical watersheds in the Upper-Tana and Mid-Galana basins, safeguarding water security for Nairobi and surrounding communities. The initiative will not only protect the supply of key water reservoirs for Nairobi but also strengthen rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge systems in areas feeding Mzima Springs, one of the country’s vital freshwater sources.

Focus on Watershed Restoration and Agroforestry

The project is part of Coca-Cola’s Africa Water Stewardship Initiative, a multi-country programme that seeks to address water stress and protect local ecosystems. In Kenya, the initiative will introduce agroforestry systems, planting thousands of indigenous trees along riparian zones to improve water quality and curb soil erosion.

Beyond tree planting, the project will invest in sustainable land management practices, including the transformation of degraded farmlands and rangelands. Measures include the installation of hundreds of farm ponds, the creation of fruit orchards, and the promotion of alternative livelihoods that strengthen community resilience against climate shocks while enhancing food security.

A Broader Pan-African Investment

This local initiative is part of Coca-Cola’s nearly USD 25 million Africa-wide water stewardship programme, announced in 2024 by the Coca-Cola Africa Operating Unit alongside its authorised bottlers—Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC), and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC).

By 2030, the Africa Water Stewardship Initiative aims to address critical water-related challenges across 20 African countries, benefiting millions of people. The programme will be led by the Global Water Challenge (GWC) and implemented through a consortium of partners, including The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Collaborative Partnerships for Climate Resilience

Speaking about the Kenyan initiative, Alfred Olajide, Vice President of Franchise Operations, East and Central Africa at Coca-Cola, emphasised the urgency of tackling water insecurity:

“As we face increasing water insecurity worldwide, with demand surpassing supply in many regions including Africa, Coca-Cola is actively working to accelerate efforts to address water stress, protect local water resources, and build community climate resilience.”

James Bowmaker, General Manager of Coca-Cola Beverages Kenya (CCBK), highlighted the company’s responsibility to contribute to local solutions:

“As part of CCBA, we have a responsibility to assist communities facing water scarcity. This initiative is central to our mission of protecting local water resources, improving access to water, and supporting sanitation services where they are needed most.”

Nature-Based Solutions for Kenya’s Future

The Nature Conservancy (TNC), one of the lead implementing partners, expressed its commitment to working with communities at the grassroots. Ruth Masha, Kenya Country Director at TNC, noted:

“We are proud to be part of this project aimed at protecting and restoring watersheds through nature-based solutions. Together with our partners—including the Upper Tana-Nairobi Water Fund Trust, Green Generation Initiative, and Jumuiya Water Fund—we are working towards a sustainable future where people and nature thrive together.”

Building Alliances for Sustainable Development

The project highlights the role of multi-stakeholder collaboration, with Coca-Cola and its authorised bottlers working alongside governments, civil society organisations, and local communities to design and implement effective interventions.

Olajide concluded:

“Recognising that partnerships are critical, we are committed to working with governments, businesses, and civil society to deliver strategic solutions that safeguard water resources and improve lives.”

Long-Term Benefits for People and Ecosystems

The restoration of watersheds in the Upper-Tana and Mid-Galana basins is expected to:

  • Improve water security for millions, especially urban populations in Nairobi.

  • Enhance climate resilience by restoring degraded ecosystems.

  • Provide alternative livelihoods through sustainable farming and agroforestry.

  • Safeguard biodiversity and strengthen community-led environmental stewardship.

By combining corporate investment, scientific expertise, and community participation, the project underscores how public-private partnerships can tackle pressing water challenges while contributing to broader sustainable development goals.

 

