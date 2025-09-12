India-EU Race to Finalize Landmark Free Trade Agreement by Year-End

In a significant development, India and the European Union are accelerating talks to finalize a comprehensive free trade agreement before the year's end. Both parties emphasize the importance of a balanced deal to facilitate growth for businesses and consumers alike.

Engaged in their 13th round of negotiations, top officials, including EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, reiterate a commitment to crafting a win-win package. As negotiations evolve, both regions anticipate substantial economic benefits.

The potential trade agreement touches on over 23 areas, promising to enhance economic ties and unlock new opportunities for trade and investment. Indian industries, particularly automotive components, stand to gain significantly, paving the way for global collaborations and innovations.