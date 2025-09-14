Ethanol Sparks Debate: Gadkari's Push for Innovation

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, emphasized the significance of ethanol in preserving India's sugar industry while attending an event organized by the Naam Foundation in Pune. Gadkari pointed out that water scarcity is a primary reason for farmer suicides in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathawada regions, stressing the need for new agricultural technologies.

The senior BJP leader praised Naam Foundation's water conservation efforts and support for children of deceased farmers. He highlighted the economic impact of ethanol on sugarcane cultivators, as sugar mills survived due to ethanol's introduction. This month, Congress accused Gadkari of lobbying for ethanol production, citing a potential conflict of interest with his sons' companies.

Amid these allegations, Gadkari dismissed the social media uproar over 20% ethanol-blended petrol as a "paid campaign" targeting him politically. Discussions about the benefits and vehicle impacts of E20 fuel continue among stakeholders, including the automobile industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)