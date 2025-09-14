Left Menu

Ethanol Sparks Debate: Gadkari's Push for Innovation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari discussed the crucial role of ethanol in sustaining India's sugar industry and highlighted the need for technological advancements in agriculture. Gadkari also addressed accusations from the Congress about his sons' involvement in ethanol production and underscored the political debate over ethanol-blended fuels.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, emphasized the significance of ethanol in preserving India's sugar industry while attending an event organized by the Naam Foundation in Pune. Gadkari pointed out that water scarcity is a primary reason for farmer suicides in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathawada regions, stressing the need for new agricultural technologies.

The senior BJP leader praised Naam Foundation's water conservation efforts and support for children of deceased farmers. He highlighted the economic impact of ethanol on sugarcane cultivators, as sugar mills survived due to ethanol's introduction. This month, Congress accused Gadkari of lobbying for ethanol production, citing a potential conflict of interest with his sons' companies.

Amid these allegations, Gadkari dismissed the social media uproar over 20% ethanol-blended petrol as a "paid campaign" targeting him politically. Discussions about the benefits and vehicle impacts of E20 fuel continue among stakeholders, including the automobile industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

