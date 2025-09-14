Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Life of Woman

A fatal accident on National Highway-19 resulted in the death of Mamta Yadav and left her relative injured. The motorcycle they were on overturned after hitting a divider and an unidentified vehicle ran over Yadav. Police are investigating the fleeing vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:57 IST
A tragic accident on National Highway-19 claimed the life of Mamta Yadav, 40, and left her relative, Vivek Kumar, severely injured. The incident occurred in Alinagar at around 10 am on Sunday. Kumar lost control of the motorcycle as they were en route to a medical appointment.

The motorcycle overturned after hitting a divider, police report. In a turn of devastating events, an unidentified vehicle, traveling behind them, ran over Yadav, causing her instant death. Meanwhile, Kumar sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the district hospital.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Alinagar, Anil Kumar Pandey, confirmed that Yadav's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Authorities are actively searching for the driver of the vehicle that fled the accident scene.

