GST Rate Cuts Prompt Car Loan Cancellations

Banks are experiencing an uptick in requests to cancel approved car loans after a recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut announcement promises to reduce passenger vehicle prices.

The 56th GST Council meeting approved decreasing the tax rate for vehicles up to 1,200 cc from 28% to 18%, influencing customers to postpone their purchases until the cuts take effect on September 22.

Although customers are incurring cancellation charges, banks expect a rise in demand for fresh loans post-GST reduction, while auto companies face the expiration of Rs 2,500 crore in compensation cess.