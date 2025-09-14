Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

In a significant stride toward commuter safety, approximately 95,000 passenger vehicles across Maharashtra are now equipped with mandatory GPS-enabled tracking devices, officials confirmed. This development promises real-time location monitoring and onboard SOS alert facilities, critically enhancing the safety and security of passengers, specifically women.

The recently operational control room at Andheri RTO, Mumbai, provides the backbone for this initiative, enabling instant vehicle location tracking. According to a senior official from the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department, the system generates immediate alerts in cases of distress, facilitating quick response and rescue operations.

Despite the progress, challenges remain. Many vehicle owners have not maintained device functionality, prompting authorities to instruct Regional Transport Offices to enforce compliance. This initiative, partially funded by the Nirbhaya Fund, reflects a pivotal step in reinforcing public transport safety infrastructure across Mumbai and the wider state.