New Control Room Set to Transform Air Traveller Grievance Redressal

In a bid to swiftly address grievances of air travelers, the civil aviation ministry has operationalized the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR), functioning around the clock to resolve such issues efficiently.

Staffed by officials from the ministry, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airlines, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the center ensures real-time assistance and monitoring. The PACR, active since December 10 following IndiGo's operational disruptions, additionally addresses flight delays caused by fog and other issues.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha highlighted marked improvements in grievance handling, affirming a collaborative approach has led to better information dissemination and swift grievance redressal. Since its inception, the PACR has resolved over 13,000 complaints, ranging from flight cancellations and delays to baggage concerns, improving the passenger experience significantly.

