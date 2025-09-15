Left Menu

Road crash in UP leaves four pilgrims dead

A bus rammed into a truck here on Monday morning, leaving four pilgrims dead and nine others seriously injured, police said.The accident took place around 5 am on Monday, when the bus carrying devotees was going from Ayodhya to Varanasi.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:51 IST
Road crash in UP leaves four pilgrims dead
  • Country:
  • India

A bus rammed into a truck here on Monday morning, leaving four pilgrims dead and nine others seriously injured, police said.

The accident took place around 5 am on Monday, when the bus carrying devotees was going from Ayodhya to Varanasi. Superintendent of Police, Jaunpur, Dr Kaustubh said the incident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway in Sihipur village. There were 50 people on the bus, he said, adding the accident took place when the bus driver tried to overtake the truck The collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was totally damaged. Locals and police together pulled out the injured and rushed them to the district hospital.

Police have seized the bus and the truck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Waqf row: We have considered prima facie challenge to each of the sections and found no case was made out to stay entire statute, says SC.

Waqf row: We have considered prima facie challenge to each of the sections a...

 India
2
Waqf row: SC stays provision which says persons practising Islam for last 5 years can only create waqf.

Waqf row: SC stays provision which says persons practising Islam for last 5 ...

 India
3
J-K: 400 shifted to shelters as land subsidence damages houses in Poonch

J-K: 400 shifted to shelters as land subsidence damages houses in Poonch

 India
4
Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right, restrain people from illegally selling merchandise in his name.

Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025