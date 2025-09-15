Left Menu

Boy injured in landmine blast in J-K's Anantnag district dies

The teenage boy who was injured in a landmine blast in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier has succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, officials said here on Monday.Shahid Yousuf 17 died at the Armys 92 Base Hospital.The boy was injured when a landmine, planted for the security of the ammunition depot at Khundru, went off on Sunday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 10:30 IST
The teenage boy who was injured in a landmine blast in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier has succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, officials said here on Monday.

Shahid Yousuf (17) died at the Army's 92 Base Hospital.

The boy was injured when a landmine, planted for the security of the ammunition depot at Khundru, went off on Sunday. The youth was rushed to a hospital in Anantnag from where he was referred to the Army's 92 Base Hospital.

It was not immediately clear if the youth had stepped on the landmine or not. Further details of the incident were awaited, the officials said.

