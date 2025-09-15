BMW crash: Youth rescues injured children from overturned car, while many film tragedy

While many stood recording on their phones, an 18-year-old labourer leapt into action, pulling two wailing children from the mangled BMW car that overturned in a crash, killing a senior finance ministry official here on Sunday.

The accident occurred near the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, claiming the life of Nabjot Singh, 52, a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs and a resident of Hari Nagar in west Delhi. His wife sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, was behind the wheel of the car. Her six-year-old daughter was in the front seat while her four-year-old son, her husband and their domestic help were in the back seat. She was arrested on Monday.

Three labourers who were working on a project near the crash site recalled hearing a loud noise and then seeing the car skidding along the central verge before overturning. When they rushed to the site, they saw a man and a woman lying injured on the road.

Among them was Ankit, 18, who heard the cries of children trapped inside the car.

''I heard the sound of children crying and looked inside the car. There was a girl and a boy trapped inside. I immediately took out the girl who was bleeding from the nose,'' he told PTI.

Ankit said he also rescued the boy and a woman who did not sustain any injuries, and added that the man inside the car suffered a head wound.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was going towards Naraina when the driver lost control and one of the front tyres hit the central verge. The car drove on for about 50 metres before crashing into an iron grill and overturning.

Singh, who was coming from behind on his motorcycle, hit the overturned BMW and crashed into a bus.

Several passersby, instead of offering help, whipped out their phones to record the aftermath of the accident.

Another eyewitness said that while the stretch was choked by traffic due to the accident, an ambulance driver refused to intervene, and police arrived late as they had to take a longer route due to the jam.

Chaotic visuals from the site of the crash have been widely circulated on social media, capturing the immediate aftermath of the accident with the luxury car overturned and victims lying injured on the road.

In the videos, the blue BMW is seen flipped over in the middle of the road, its windshield shattered and doors flung open. A woman, believed to be the driver, struggles to pull passengers out of the mangled vehicle as a crowd gathers around.

Nearby, Singh lies motionless in a pool of blood, while his injured wife is seen lying injured a short distance away. Several bystanders are captured approaching her, checking if she was conscious and able to stand.

As some locals attempt to create space on the clogged stretch, others are heard discussing how the accident occurred. The videos have drawn sharp reactions over the apathy of onlookers at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)