Canon Expands Miraisha Programme in Kenya with Dandora Youth Training Partnership

A decade after its bold beginnings, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is deepening its commitment to nurturing creative talent across the continent through its Miraisha Programme. First launched in Kenya in 2014, the initiative has grown into a transformative movement across Africa, blending skills training, career pathways, and storytelling opportunities.

Now, Canon is celebrating a new milestone by announcing a partnership with Maono Africa, a grassroots organization based in Dandora, Nairobi, to provide essential training in photography and filmmaking to underserved youth and young mothers.

A Decade of Impact

The Miraisha programme, whose name merges “Mirai” (Japanese for future) and “Maisha” (Swahili for life), has become a symbol of creative transformation. Over the past ten years:

More than 7,000 young creators across 11 African countries have received training.

Over 650 participants have secured paid commissions.

More than 450 creators have had their work published, exhibited, or screened internationally.

Canon has worked with 33 local partnerships and developed 25 certified Canon trainers within Africa.

The programme’s target is to impact 10,000 participants by 2030, ensuring that training translates into tangible career pathways.

Why Dandora Matters

Dandora, known globally for its landfill and socio-economic struggles, is also home to resilient communities rich in untapped creative potential. For Canon, returning to Kenya with this new partnership is both symbolic and practical.

“Kenya is where Miraisha first came to life, and it continues to hold a special place in our hearts,” said Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa. “Our new partnership with Maono Africa is deeply aligned with Miraisha’s vision—not only teaching skills but creating real, lasting impact in communities.”

The Role of Maono Africa

Maono Africa, founded by Kenneth Owili, works at the intersection of sports, arts, education, and advocacy. Its mission is to equip young people with tools to reimagine their futures. By teaming up with Canon, the organization will co-develop modules and provide access to a broader demographic of young creatives.

“At Maono Africa, our mission has always been to give young people the tools to reimagine their future. Storytelling through photography and film is one of the most powerful ways to do that. This partnership with Canon Miraisha allows us to not only train but also empower youth in Dandora to create stories that reflect their reality, resilience, and aspirations,” Owili explained.

Workshops and Training Structure

Between August and October 2025, Canon and Maono Africa will roll out a series of hybrid workshops, blending in-person training with virtual webinars. The curriculum includes:

Photography modules : techniques, exposure, composition, lighting.

Filmmaking modules : shooting, screen direction, storytelling structure, editing.

Practical assessments: enabling participants to apply new skills to real-life projects.

The aim is to combine technical expertise with purpose-driven storytelling, equipping participants to document community life, advocate for social change, and even pursue professional opportunities in the creative industry.

Building Futures Through Local Voices

For Canon, the Miraisha programme is about more than training—it is about creating sustainable livelihoods and building Africa’s creative economy from the ground up. By fostering local instructors, local partnerships, and local voices, Canon ensures that the continent’s creative stories are told by Africans, for Africans, and to the world.

As the programme enters its second decade, Canon reaffirms its belief that Africa’s creative future lies not only in external investment but also in empowering communities to tell their own stories. With each new partnership, the Miraisha initiative continues to inspire, train, and uplift the next generation of African storytellers.