Truck runs over pedestrians in Indore; two killed, 11 hurt

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-09-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 23:33 IST
At least two people were killed and 11 others injured on Monday night when an out-of-control truck ran over several pedestrians on Aerodrome Road in Indore, rammed into some vehicles, and caught fire, police said.

The truck driver has been arrested and interrogated, said Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh.

''Two people have died in the accident, and 11 others are injured. Of them, three to four sustained minor injuries and will be discharged after primary treatment,'' said Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh after visiting one of the hospitals.

He added that ensuring proper medical care for the injured was the police's immediate priority, while the cause of the accident was being investigated.

Crowds gathered at the accident site and at hospitals and raised slogans against the police and administration.

Protesters alleged that heavy commercial vehicles are not permitted on the busy road and questioned how the truck entered the area despite the deployment of traffic police personnel at crucial road junctions.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief and directed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to visit Indore. ''This is a very sad incident. After taking detailed information, I have directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, to visit Indore for inspection. I have also ordered a preliminary fact-based inquiry into the reasons behind the entry of heavy vehicles in the city before 11 PM,'' Yadav posted on official X handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

