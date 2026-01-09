Left Menu

India's Genomic Revolution: A New Era in Healthcare

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights India's progress in genomics-led healthcare, emphasizing early detection and affordability as key to addressing genetic and rare diseases. Initiatives like genome sequencing and the National Policy for Rare Diseases are paving the way for personalized medicine and a robust bio-economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:02 IST
India's Genomic Revolution: A New Era in Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has underlined India's readiness to tackle genetic and rare diseases through advancements in genomics, biotechnology, and preventive healthcare. During a visit to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Singh noted the shift from battling infectious diseases to embracing futuristic healthcare driven by molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine.

He emphasized the vital role of institutions like CDFD in bridging laboratory research with clinical outcomes. Highlighting India's rapid progress in genomics-led initiatives, Singh acknowledged efforts in genome sequencing and genetic disease programs, preparing the healthcare system for personalized treatment approaches.

Singh also applauded the National Policy for Rare Diseases introduced in 2021 and the surge in biotech startups contributing to the bio-economy. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, biotechnology and health have seen unprecedented focus, driving high-impact research and young innovators' engagement across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt

National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide H...

 India
2
Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

 Global
3
Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Honors

Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Hon...

 Global
4
Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026