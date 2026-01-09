India's Genomic Revolution: A New Era in Healthcare
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights India's progress in genomics-led healthcare, emphasizing early detection and affordability as key to addressing genetic and rare diseases. Initiatives like genome sequencing and the National Policy for Rare Diseases are paving the way for personalized medicine and a robust bio-economy.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has underlined India's readiness to tackle genetic and rare diseases through advancements in genomics, biotechnology, and preventive healthcare. During a visit to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Singh noted the shift from battling infectious diseases to embracing futuristic healthcare driven by molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine.
He emphasized the vital role of institutions like CDFD in bridging laboratory research with clinical outcomes. Highlighting India's rapid progress in genomics-led initiatives, Singh acknowledged efforts in genome sequencing and genetic disease programs, preparing the healthcare system for personalized treatment approaches.
Singh also applauded the National Policy for Rare Diseases introduced in 2021 and the surge in biotech startups contributing to the bio-economy. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, biotechnology and health have seen unprecedented focus, driving high-impact research and young innovators' engagement across the nation.
