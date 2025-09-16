Left Menu

Ecuador’s central bank raises 2025 GDP growth forecast

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 16-09-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 03:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador's central bank on Monday raised its GDP growth projection for 2025 to 3.8%, up from a previous forecast of 2.8%.

The central bank also forecast GDP growth of 1.8% for 2026, according to a statement.

The government has said the economy, which shrank 2% in 2024, is recovering thanks to higher exports and more domestic consumption.

