Ecuador’s central bank raises 2025 GDP growth forecast
Reuters | Quito | Updated: 16-09-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 03:17 IST
Ecuador's central bank on Monday raised its GDP growth projection for 2025 to 3.8%, up from a previous forecast of 2.8%.
The central bank also forecast GDP growth of 1.8% for 2026, according to a statement.
The government has said the economy, which shrank 2% in 2024, is recovering thanks to higher exports and more domestic consumption.
