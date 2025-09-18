Railway Lifeline: New Train Services Amid Highway Closure

Northern Railways has announced a new train service from Katra to Banihal to accommodate travelers affected by the highway disruption due to adverse weather conditions. Starting on September 19, the service will operate for 15 days.

This decision follows the successful introduction of a similar service between Katra and Sangaldan. The initiative, overseen by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and Senior Divisional Operations Manager Uchit Singha, is aimed at alleviating travel difficulties caused by the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

According to Senior Divisional Operations Manager Arish Bansal, the train will run daily, departing Banihal at 11 am and reaching Katra by 1.30 pm, with return trips scheduled later in the afternoon. The service ensures vital connectivity and prioritizes passenger safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)